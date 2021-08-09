UK CONFIDENT THURSDAY’S POLL WILL BE PEACEFUL AND TRANSPARENT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 9 Aug 2021

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says he is confident that Thursday’s general election will be peaceful, inclusive and transparent.

He has urged the electorate to turn up in numbers and exercise their democratic right by voting for their preferred leaders.

“As millions of Zambians prepare to go to the polls this week, the United Kingdom looks forward to a peaceful, inclusive and transparent general election,” High Commissioner Woolley said.

The Zambian government, through the Electoral Commission of Zambia, has put in place strong systems for the holding of free, fair and transparent elections.