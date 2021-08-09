US GOVT THREATENS SANCTIONS ON VIOLENT INDIVIDUALS DURING ELECTIONS

Lusaka ~ Mon, 9 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The United States government has threatened to impose sanctions on certain individuals whose conduct during this election period is of concern.

US Embassy Charge d’Affairs David Young has said in a statement that the US government is closely monitoring the situation in Zambia.

He said the US government is concerned with the political violence that has characterized the election period so far.

Recently, two members of the Patriotic Front were murdered in cold blood by their UPND colleagues in Kanyama constituency.

Some suspects connected to the brutal murder have since been arrested while the Electoral Commission of Zambia suspended the opposition party from campaigning in Kanyama constituency.