IN 1991 AND 2011, THERE WAS WIND OF CHANGE BECAUSE EVEN CHICKENS AND DOGS FELT IT, BUT NOT NOW – MWANAWASA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 10 Aug 2021

Mr Patrick Mwanawasa, the son to late President Levy Mwanawasa, has dismissed claims by the UPND that there is a wind of change in the nation because no one can feel it.

Patrick has said the claims of a wind of change are mere hallucinations.

He said in the 39 years of him being alive, he had witnessed 8 elections and uncountable by-elections and knew exactly what a wind of change looked like.

He said even dogs and chickens felt the wind of change in 1991 and 2011, which were two historic moments.

But this is currently not the case now as he had traversed the nation and could confidently say that the Patriotic Front and President Lungu were still very popular on the ground and loved by the Zambian people.

Patrick said this during the Round Table Talk in Lusaka last night.

The former Deputy Permanent Secretary for Central Province said President Lungu had laid down an admirable development agenda for the nation by prioritizing infrastructure development such as building of roads, bridges, schools and hospitals during the first term of office .

He said this was a strong foundation for more money in people’s pockets which would be a reality in his next five years of governance.