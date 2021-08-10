IT’S VERY HARD TO BE AN ASPIRING PRESIDENT IN A COUNTRY THAT’S DEVELOPING FAST

It is hard to be an opposition aspiring presidential candidate in the 12th August, 2021 elections. For instance, what one would want to campaign for or against especially in the health sector has already been done by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s government. All that one would want to base his or her campaign on has being rendered useless by the PF’s achievement of universal health coverage. All that we thought cannot come to fruition within a short period of time has become a reality, thanks to President Lungu and his government’s consistency on health matters.

When they promised that they would build a total of 650 health posts across the Country and promised to employ 27,000 health workers between 2011 and 2021, most of us, especially the opposition leaders, laughed off saying PF was hallucinating. But true to their campaign promises as contained in their manifesto, they have already built a total of 559 health posts and 100 district hospitals across our land, and two more tertiary health institutions. In addition, the phase 2 of the cancer hospital has been completed creating space for 250 cancer patients. To bring to fruition their promise to bring about health tourism, the PF government has constructed two modern specialised hospitals being Maina Soko and the Lusaka Specialised Hospital. Is it what the people who voted them into power expected of the performing government? The answer is a categorical yes.

What about their promise of employing 27,000 health workers? Have they achieved that goal? Yes. As if that is not enough, their plan of broadening universal health care was actualised by establishing the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) for both public and private workers and it has so far recruited 1 million principle members to the shock of their detractors. We are sure the people of Zambia have experienced positive change in this area, no wonder the opposition parties no longer campaign on important areas of governance because the PF government of Edgar Lungu has done wonders in the Health sector and others.

If the fulfillment of campaign promises of the political parties is what motivates Zambians to vote for a particular presidential candidate, then we can safely say Edgar Lungu is going to win big going by what his government has achieved so far. If it’s otherwise, then we don’t know what we want as Zambians. Imagine where Zambia would be in terms of development when Edgar Lungu is given another mandate on 12 August, 2021 to lead Zambia? Indeed Zambia would be another India in terms of health infrastructure and universal health services. This is no mean achievement. Zambians must reciprocate the sacrifice and hard work shown by President Lungu’s government by giving them massive votes on 12 August, 2021. Remember that each one of the registered voters has the responsibility to participate in this important civic duty of voting. Let us turn out in numbers and vote wisely.