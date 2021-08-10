INVESTORS FLOCK TO COPPERBELT – PS NUNDWE

Lusaka ~ Tue, 10 Aug 2021

Investors from across the world are flocking to invest at the Chambeshi Multi Facility Economic Zones despite the COVID -19 pandemic, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has disclosed.

Mr. Nundwe said in the midst of the COVID -19 pandemic, President Edgar Lungu said the wheels of the economy needed to continue moving which was a wise move.

“Copperbelt Province is also on the move because Mopani Copper Mines (KCM) is now wholly owned by Zambians and Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) is also under the management of Zambians,” he said.

The Copperbelt PS said 84 health posts were completed out of the 88 allocated to the Province by President Lungu.

“Kafulafuta Dam is 92% complete to improve water supply and sanitation and is simply awaiting official commissioning by the President,” he said.

Mr. Nundwe said this when he featured on Government Forum programme on ZNBC TV1 this evening.

“We are so grateful to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for the early delivery of farming inputs as directed by the Head of State and the last few years we have recorded bumper harvests,” he said.

He said the Head of State built new hospitals in Chililabombwe, Masaiti, Lufwanyama among others ,which improved delivery of health services to the people of the Copperbelt.

“President Lungu built Chati boarding school in Kalulushi which is a marvel and well equipped,” Mr. Nundwe said.