MAN ON THE RUN AFTER KILLING WIFE

Serenje ~ Tue, 10 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Serenje District have launched a manhunt for a 46-year-old man in connection with the murder of his wife following a domestic dispute.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the suspect is alleged to hit his wife with an axe handle.

“Police in Serenje of Central Province have launched a manhunt for Tobias Ngosa aged 46 in connection with the murder of his wife after a domestic dispute,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the matter is reported to have occured between 08th August, 2021 at 2100 hours and 09th August, 2021 at 1200 hours in Nkulumashiba area in Serenje District.

Mrs Katongo stated that the victim has been identified as Anna Ngabwa, aged 36 of Nkulumashiba area while the suspect is Tobias Ngosa.

She stated that any axe handle is alledged to have been used in the act and the deceased sustained multiple cuts.

Mrs Katongo stated that the search for the suspect has continued.