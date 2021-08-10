PRESIDENT LUNGU AND PF HAVE TRANSFORMED ZAMBIA, SAYS TWASA

Kasenengwa ~ Tue, 10 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s development agenda has been implemented exceptionally well in all parts of the country, says Patriotic Front (PF) candidate for Kasenengwa Constituency Phillimon Twasa.

Speaking in Kasenengwa’s Mutumba Village yesterday, Mr. Twasa said President Lungu and the PF government have managed to transform the country and undoubtedly deserve another term in office.

And former member of parliament fo Chadiza in Eastern Province Allan Mbewe said the ruling PF had many tangible achievements to point to, and other developmental projects were still ongoing.

President Lungu’s daughter, Janet Lungu Banda also highlighted the achievements of the ruling party under her father’s leadership, and urged voters in the district to vote back the PF in power on August 12.