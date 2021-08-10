PROTECT ZAMBIA FROM DIVISIVE LEADERSHIP – NAWAKWI



Katete ~ Tue, 10 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

EVERY Peace loving Zambian has a solemn duty to protect the country from the divisive leadership of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, says Forum for Democracy and Development leader Edith Nawakwi.

Addressing a crowd in Katete where she’s on the ground drumming up support for President Edgar Lungu, Ms. Nawakwi said Zambians should not destroy the peace and unity that the country’s founding fathers fought so hard for.

She said President Lungu had demonstrated true and unifying leadership, unlike HH who has proven his tribalism before he even goes to State House.

She said the United Party for National Development (UPND) under HH should not be allowed to run the nation as they don’t have the interest of the nation at heart.

Ms. Nawakwi said HH is disrespectful of women and picked a female running mate only because he was under pressure to live up to the genuinely good gesture by President Lungu to recognise women by appointing them to high offices.

And Ms. Nawakwi said she has put on hold her presidential ambitions because of her realisation that President Lungu is still delivering on his promises, and she therefore, wants to allow him to rule another five years to actualise all his development plans for Zambia.

She urged voters in Eastern Province to cast their vote in favour of President Lungu and the PF on Thursday.