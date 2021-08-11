FOREIGN DIPLOMATS TELL LOSERS IN TOMORROW’S ELECTION TO ACCEPT RESULTS AND NOT CAUSE TROUBLE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 11 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Some diplomats accredited to Zambia have called on political parties to accept the outcome of tomorrow’s general election and maintain peace for the sake of the country.

Five opinion polls have so far put PF’s Edgar Lungu in the lead ahead of his closest rival Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND. This shows that Zambians still have a lot of confidence in President Lungu and will retain him through the ballot tomorrow.

In a joint press release issued by the Embassies and High Commissions of Australia, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the diplomats stated that political parties should respect the will of the people which will be reflected in the final election result.

“It is the nature of democratic elections that there are winners and losers. Whatever the outcome of the poll, we request all parties and their supporters to respect the will of the Zambian people and follow established constitutional procedures, in the spirit of peace and unity and the longstanding ethos of ‘One Zambia, One Nation,” they stated.

The diplomats urged Zambians to ensure an election process free from violence as they cast their vote.

“As long-time friends of Zambia and fellow democracies, on the eve of the 12 August poll, we call on all Zambians to ensure a voting process free of violence. We mourn all lives that have been lost and look to all Zambians to remain committed to the principles of rule of law and respect for human rights, as enshrined in the Zambian constitution,” they further stated.

And the Embassies and High Commissions have commended government for its decision to invite international observers to monitor the election.

“National and international observers play a vital role in democratic elections in developed and developing countries around the world. We look forward to observers being able to carry out their responsibilities accordingly including through normal channels of communication,” they stated.