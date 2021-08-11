I WON’T ALLOW HH TO TEAR AND BRING DOWN ZAMBIA FOR THE SAKE OF POWER – LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Wed, 11 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said Zambia will remain a peaceful and united country despite efforts by some people to destroy it, adding that all security wings are ready to quell any form of violence that may arise.

Addressing the ninth and final Patriotic Front (PF) virtual rally ahead of tomorrow’s general elections, President Lungu said UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was ready to tear and bring down the country to satiate his appetite for presidency but he will not allow that to happen.

He assured the nation that he would ensure that law and order are maintained during and after elections, and that he would not allow Mr Hichilema and the UPND to cause anarchy and disunity.

President Lungu said Zambia would remain a peaceful nation under his rule, and that those plotting to set the country ablaze for the love of power would face the consequences of the Law.

He said as President, he still holds the mandate to ensure the security, peace and unity of Zambia.

President Lungu disclosed that all security wings were ready to quell any form of lawlessness during and after the election.