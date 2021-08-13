LET PEACE REIGN!

Zambia voted yesterday, on the 12th of August, a process which did not go as smooth as it should have. While some places experienced peace, violence filled the atmosphere in some places. These ruthless actions are retrogressive and undermine the credibility of elections.

The violence experienced in some parts of the country is gradually eroding the peace that has for a long time held the country together. All in the name of politics, thugs from the opposition UPND are mercilessly hacking anyone sympathetic to the PF like they are killing animals.

Yesterday, Patriotic Front (PF) lost the party North Western Province Chairperson Jackson Kungo and another member. In Lusaka, cadres from the UPND attacked Miles Sampa, the PF Parliamentary Candidate for Matero Constituency and left him with injuries.

Just today, violence erupted at Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Station. This Violence is robbing us of the freedoms that our forefathers fought for.

What people, especially those perpetrating the vice, seem to forget is that whatever we are doing now as a country is a seed for that will determine the future of the country.

This is not the Zambia we want, this probably is not the Zambia the future generation would love to inherit from us.

Zambians, we have let our forefathers down by mismanaging the greatest commodity they fought so hard for us.

Where is the spirit of Ubuntu? Where is the spirit of One Zambia One Nation? Why do we want to allow politics to divide us? Why are we hacking our brothers like they are animals?

A country built on violence and division can never stand the many challenges that come with time. A party that draws its strength from violence and killing of other human beings cannot govern effectively. On the other hand, the country built on peace and unity handles any sort of tribulation. This is the reason why our forefathers saw if fit to fight for the peace that we are today taking for granted.

Let us get back to our routes. Let us be our brother’s keeper again, regardless of the party one is affiliated to.

Let us prove that we are a Christian Nation through the upholding of peace and unity.

#SayNoToViolence

#LetPeaceReign