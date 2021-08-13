WAIT FOR OFFICIAL RESULTS, ONLY ECZ IS MANDATED TO ANNOUNCE – MWILA

Lusaka ~ Fri, 13 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has said he is optimistic that PF is winning but has urged Zambians to wait on the official results from the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Speaking during a briefing today, Mr Mwila stressed the need for peace to reign in the country.

“Zambia is a renowned democracy and the PF wishes to continue to entrench this,” he said.

“ECZ is the only one mandated to disclose results.”

And Mr Mwila had condemned the UPND for perpetrating violence which has led to loss of lives.

He further lamented over the chasing and beating up of election monitors in Western, North Western and Southern.

Mr Mwila said PF has a PVT from all provinces except the mentioned places because polling agents were thrown out.

The Secretary General disclosed that Choma PF members were also badly beaten and are admitted in hospitals.

He also condemned the attack on Miles Sampa and his entourage hacked.