CHANGE OF GOVT WON’T PUT FOOD ON YOUR TABLE, ONLY HARD WORK WILL – DAVIES CHAMA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 17 Aug 2021
PF member of the central committee and former defence minister Davies Chama has said removing PF from power won’t make the lives of Zambians any easy.
The PF deputy National chairperson said only hard work will put food on people’s tables.
“Change of government won’t put food on your table, hard work will,” Mr Chama and urged the people of Zambia to work hard to earn a living.
He said a change of government does not mean things will come to them magically.
Mr Chama also said he is confident that the Patriotic Front will bounce back bigger, better and more united than before.
3 Comments
Razor
This guy is a Joker. Which party has ever bounced back after losing? Ask unip and mmd if they still have any hope. Pf has now gone to join them in the doldrums.
Patrice
Mr Mwila, grown up as you are, you are still so sarcastic. No one expects to be fed by government. What excites us about change of government is introduction of policies that encourage productivity. PF only sort to fill their own pockets from proceeds of theft of our mukula, gold, over priced contracts, expired drugs, corrupt tenders and excessive borrowing which drowned us in poverty.
This loss ends your political career forever
GOOD BYE
