PF WILL BOUNCE BACK TO POWER – MUKUPA



Lusaka ~ Tue, 17 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa has declared that the Patriotic Front will be a formidable opposition political party.

In a statement following Thursday’s election, Mr Mukupa said he is hopeful that PF will bounce back to power.

“This is not time to stop and lick our wounds but time to be sober minded and have the courage to admit our mistakes, correct them and set new strategies,” Mr Mukupa stated.

Mr Mukupa has congratulated the several PF candidates that emerged victorious urging them not to abandon the ideals of the party but remain loyal so that the PF did not join the archive of defunct Zambia’s political parties.

He also apologised to party members and President Edgar Lungu for the loss saying the party concentrated on marketing an individual instead of explaining to the people the benefits of the PF’s massive development projects.

Mr Mukupa added that the party was proud of its female candidates and members who worked hard for the party.

He stated that they were still in the boat and will remain loyal.