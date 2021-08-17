PF’S CHILANDO CHITANGALA IS NEW LUSAKA MAYOR

Lusaka ~ Tue, 17 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front’s Chilando Chitangala has scooped the Lusaka Mayoral seat in Thursday’s hotly contested general election, beating her closest rival of the UPND Victor Nyasulu.

Ms Chitangala got 278, 687 against Mr Nyasulu’s 267, 981 votes.

Lusaka district electoral officer Alex Mwansa declared Ms Chitangala as duly elected mayor of the city of Lusaka yesterday.

Mr Mwansa clarified that no declaration relating to the Lusaka Mayoral seat had been made apart from yesterday’s event.

Chilufya Tayali of Economic and Equity Party (EEP) emerged third with 24,548 while Rebecca Musonda of the Socialist Party got 5, 424.

Democratic Party’s Clergy Chombela got 5,203 in the Mayoral race which saw United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia’s (UPPZ) Madalitso in 6th position with 2,763, while People’s Alliance for Change (PAC)’s Tabitha Chongwe polled 2,446.

Speaking to journalists soon after her declaration as Mayor, Ms Chitangala attributed delays to have her declared winner of the Mayoral seat in Lusaka to alleged misplacement of 23 streams of the Gen-20 certificate for various wards in Mandevu constituency.

“PF polling agents in Mandevu constituency faced harassment and some of them were even being threatened by our opponents. This made our people flee the polling stations leaving the Gen-20 certificates unsecured,” Chitangala said. “We had no one to really help us trace the missing forms, we had to push things for ourselves until the Town Clark Mr Mwansa asked the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to send us copies of what had been submitted to them.”

She thanked Lusaka residents for putting their trust in her by electing her to the Mayoral office and promised to work closely with the Central government.

“There is no local authority that can work alone without the involvement of the Government itself. I will ensure that I work on challenges that residents in the city are facing,” she said.

Mr Tayali congratulated Chitangala for emerging victorious in the just ended general election.