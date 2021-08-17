WE WILL WORK WITH HH – MPEZENI

Chipata ~ Tue, 17 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Paramount Chief Mpezeni says the Ngoni Royal Establishment and the people of Eastern Province will work with President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema.

Congratulating HH on his election as 7th republican President, Paramount Chief Mpezeni said HH was a President for the whole country.

He commended outgoing President Edgar Lungu for conceding defeat which will lead to the smooth transition of power.

“I am happy that there was no confusion. We are One Zambia, One Nation, he was chosen by the Zambians and we are going to work with him. I am happy that the former president conceded defeat. It’s a good thing for people to concede defeat in an election, it lessens tension,” he said.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said this to reporters at his Ephendukeni palace today.