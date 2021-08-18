ECZ PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS WERE ACCURATE, SAYS CCMG

Lusaka ~ Wed, Aug 18 2021

THE Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) says its Parallel Vote Tabulation estimates verify the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s official results for the presidential election.

Chairperson Fr Emmanuel Chikoya said all Zambians should have confidence that the ECZ’s official presidential results were accurate and reflect the ballots they cast at polling stations.

Fr Chikoya said CCMG conducted a parallel vote tabulation (PVT) for the presidential election as part of its comprehensive monitoring of the 2021 general elections.

During a briefing, Fr Chikoya commended ECZ for fulfilling its constitutional duty with honour.

Fr Chikoya said the CCMG PVT verified that ECZ’s official presidential results reflected the ballots cast at polling stations.

He said while there were serious challenges during the pre-election period that raised questions about fairness and credibility of the electoral process, the ECZ conducted a well-organised and credible election day process that largely adhered to official procedures, and both PF and UPND party agents were involved through the voting and counting across all provinces.

“Given that the CCMG’s PVT estimates verify the ECZ’s official results for the presidential election, all Zambians should have confidence the ECZ’s official presidential results are accurate and reflect the ballots they cast at polling stations. We commend the ECZ for meticulously tabulating the presidential results and announcing results in line with its mandate,” he said.

Fr Chikoya said now that the election results had been announced and independently verified, winners, and their supporters, should be magnanimous in victory and to work with all Zambians for the country’s good.