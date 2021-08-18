IG ORDERS COPS TO QUELL PREVAILING THUGGERY AND VIOLENCE



Lusaka ~ Wed, 18 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed police officers to ensure that they act swiftly and bring to a stop the prevailing violence and thuggery.

In a statement, Mr Kanganja stated that police were disturbed by reports of violence which have characterised communities where criminals have taken advantage of celebrations to harass and intimidate people and damage public and private property.

“As Zambia Police, we wish to thank the people of Zambia for their peaceful conduct during the period of campaigns through to the poll day save for few incidences of violence recorded during the period under review. We are however disturbed by reports of violence which have characterised communities where criminals have taken advantage of celebrations to harass and intimidate members of the community and damage public and private property. I am therefore directing all police officers to ensure that they act swiftly and bring to a stop the prevailing violence and thuggery as they are empowered by law to arrest and prosecute any person who abrogates provisions of the law,” he stated.

Mr Kanganja expressed concern over the humiliation of a police officers in a video which has gone viral on social media.

“It is appalling to see an officer being humiliated, in a video that has gone viral, by criminals under the pretext of politics. Such hooliganism should not be left unchecked; hence I want to see all those involved arrested. Zambia has got laws which guide the conduct of every individual within its boundary, consequently, a breach of any provision of it, is criminal and perpetrators have to be brought to book irrespective of their political affiliation. His Excellency, the President elect of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema is very categorical on political violence as well of cadres’ occupation of markets and bus stations. Police officers working with other stakeholders such as the Local Authority should therefore ensure that responsible institutions take over the running of these business places and that order retains to these areas,” he stated.

Mr Kanganja stated that public disorder should not be allowed to take root.

“Police Commissioners should ensure that they identify areas where such cases are prevalent and deploy more officers to curb the prevailing public misconduct. Furthermore, all those that took part

in looting property of innocent Zambians should be fished out and charged accordingly,” he stated.