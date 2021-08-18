POLITICAL VIOLENCE ALARMS STUDENTS AHEAD OF REOPENING

Kitwe ~ Wed, 18 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Students have expressed concern at the political violence recorded in most parts of the country following the August 12 general election which the UPND has won.

After the declaration of President Elect Hakainde Hichilema as winner of the presidential election, fear has gripped students who are scheduled to go back to their learning institutions next week.

Criminals around the country took advantage of the victory celebrations to loot malls, damage property and harass citizens and those suspected to be sympathisers of the Patriotic Front.

In a statement, Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU)Secretary General Isaiah Bwalya disclosed that there are concerns bordering on the security of the various learning institutions raised by the students and their sponsors due to the violence recorded.

He has called on government to give an assurance that the safety and welfare of students at all costs if they return on campus just a few days after the General Elections.

“The Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) Wishes to welcome the move by government and stake holders to reopen schools next week on the 23rd of August 2021. However, concerns have been raised from amongst key stakeholders who are the Students themselves and their sponsors. These concerns regards security and preparedness of these institutions,” he said.

“After thorough consultation with the 21 affiliated institutions of higher learning to ZANASU, Students across the nation have noted carefully the increase in cases of political violence across the country especially Lusaka Province, Northwest, Copperbelt and some parts of Southern Provinces. As the Students mother body, it is of a significant importance that we lobby Government to assure us of the safety and welfare of Students at all costs if they return on campus just a few days after the General Elections.”