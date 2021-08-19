AIRTEL IS A GOOD TAXPAYER, WE ENJOY GOOD WORKING RELATIONSHIP – ZRA

Lusaka ~ Thur, 19 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) wishes to inform the public to ignore fake social media posts that are circulating aimed at discrediting the revenue performance of the Authority.

ZRA corporate and communications manager Topsy Sikalinda stated that the Authority and Airtel Networks Zambia enjoy a good working relationship just like many other taxpayers due to its good compliance.

“The public is hereby informed that ZRA is above target for the period January to July 2021 by K16.9 billion. As is with its mandate, Zambians should not worry about any revenue leakages because of robust and secure mechanisms in place of ensure that revenues collected are properly accounted for,” Mr Sikalinda stated. “ZRA also wishes to inform the public to ignore the fake news article circulating on social media purporting that the Authority has written to Airtel Networks Zambia requesting the company to settle tax liabilities.”

He stated that ZRA has clear channels of engaging all its taxpayers regarding any tax liabilities aimed at fostering mutual trust and cooperation.

“We therefore wish to inform the public that the story is fake and was once published by the same media house on social media on 23rd April, 2019,” Mr Sikalinda stated.