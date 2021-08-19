VIOLENT CADRE NABBED FOR HARASSING POLICE OFFICER

Lusaka ~ Thur, 19 Aug 2021

Police in Lusaka have arrested one person in connection with the roughing up of a police officer.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated the suspect whose name has been withheld is aged 29.

The video of a police officer being roughed up by cadres went viral on social media.

“The suspect was arrested after a report of aggravated robbery and abduction was reported at Matero Police by Mbwanga Moonga who reported that the suspected cadres pounced on him in Chunga Compound near Nelson Mandela School, grabbed his keys of his Allion motor vehicle and bundled him in the boot of the motor vehicle and drove off to Mutumbi Cemetery where they robbed him of his K10,000 and threatened to kill him if he did not give them more money. They are alleged to have later drove him to Ngombe Compound at an Airtel booth where they ordered him to withdraw money, however the mobile money agent at the booth did not have the cash and that was when they began beating him,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the incident attracted the attention of the lone police officer who tried to intervene but was overpowered and was locked in a nearby restaurant.

“The criminals are alleged to have drove their captive to Matero Township where they forced him to transfer K5, 000 to their mobile money which he did and they let go of him.

After sharing the K15,000 amongst themselves, the suspects are alleged to have gone on a drinking spree in Ngwerere where they are reported to have assaulted another member of the public and one of them was arrested by Ngwerere Police,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the suspect was later identified to be one of the criminals in the circulating video in which an officer was harassed and a K2,000 was recovered from him.

Mrs Katongo stated that a manhunt for the other criminals involved has been launched adding that a docket of assault on police has been opened and investigations have continued.