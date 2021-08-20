ACT ON CRIMINALS, THEY SHOULD’NT COMMIT CRIMES IN THE NAME OF UPND – MWEETWA



Lusaka ~ Fri, 20 August, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has called on the Zambia Police to take decisive action against those found committing acts of political impunity regardless of political affiliation.

UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said it is a pity that some criminal elements have taken advantage of the transition period to commit atrocities which include harassment and intimidation of government workers.

This comes following the reported harassment of civil servants that include District Commissioners in some parts of the country such as Chongwe by perceived political elements.

A number of District Commissioners across the country have reportedly abandoned their duty posts in fear of victimisation and harassment by the said elements.

And Mr Mweetwa said the action is at variance with pronouncements by the President Elect, Mr Hakainde Hichilema that his administration will be anchored on the strength of the rule of law as well as supremacy of the law and will therefore not allow acts of lawlessness.

He has since advised the police to bring normalcy and order by decisively dealing with perpetrators of crime adding that there is no power vacuum in the country despite the change in administration.