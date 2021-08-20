DEC CONFIRMS FREEZING BANK ACCOUNTS FOR BUSINESSMAN VALDEN FINDLAY

Lusaka ~ Fri, 20 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Drug Enforcement Commission has confirmed that freezing bank accounts of businessman Mr Valden Findlay for suspected financial crimes and money laundering.

The commission has further clarified that former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya is under investigation but his accounts have not been frozen.

DEC said more investigations are underway on the matter before Dr Chilufya’s accounts could be frozen.

Additionally, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Joseph Malanji is also under investigation for suspected financial crimes and money laundering following the purchase of a helicopter recently.

The commission indicated that this is not a recent case but dates back to March of this year when investigations commenced and remain ongoing.

This was said by DEC Public Relations Officer Mr Mathias Kamanga during a media briefing in Lusaka this afternoon.

And Mr Kamanga has thanked President Elect Mr Hakainde Hichilema for the commitment he has made to ensure the commission operates independently and without undue interference from anyone and also to ensure that enough funding is allocated to the commission for smooth operations.

Mr Kamanga has since urged members of the Public not to shy away from reporting suspicious cases to the DEC, saying such information will be acted upon.

And Mr Kamanga has thanked President Elect Mr Hakainde Hichilema for the commitment he has made to ensure the commission operates independently and without undue interference from anyone.