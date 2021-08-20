BE MINDFUL OF WHAT LOSERS ARE GOING THROUGH WHEN CELEBRATING VICTORY, NEVERS ADVISES BALLY’S SUPPORTERS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 20 August, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) president Dr Nevers Mumba has called on the President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema and the entire UPND to handle their victory with grace of consideration to “what the losers like some of us” are going through.

In an interview, Dr Mumba mentioned that the ruling party they should ensure that they don’t leave any opportunity to create an environment where those who have lost can use this period to disrupt the process between now and inauguration.

The President-Elect is scheduled to be inaugurated next week and attendance will be strictly by invitation to mitigate the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader said Zambians are “extremely” serious about the decision they made when they voted in the manner they did.

Dr Mumba mentioned that people wanted to change government adding that they have managed to do that through their vote.