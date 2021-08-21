HERBALIST ALLEGEDLY MURDERED BY MENTAL PATIENT HE WAS TRYING TO TREAT

Lukulu ~ Sat, 21 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Lukulu-based herbalist has allegedly been murdered by a suspected mentally-ill person he was treating.

The deceased met his fate when he was administering traditional medicine on the suspect.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the incident in a statement today.

“A man aged 31 of Chief Imenda of Lukulu District has died after being hit in the head with a stick by a suspected mentally ill patient on whom he was administering traditional medicine. The victim identified as Kabambe Kabambe aged 31, a herbalist died on 20th August, 2021 at about 1700 hours at Lukulu District Hospital,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the suspect has been arrested and due to his mental illness is admitted to Lukulu District Hospital psychiatric ward while the body of the deceased is in Lukulu District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

And Mrs Katongo stated that Police in Nkeyema District of Western Province are looking for a male adult only identified as Lakin of Kamakokwa area in connection with the murder of Alexander Nalishebo Namushi also of Kamakokwa area.

She stated that the incident around 0800 hours today.

Mrs Katongo stated that the victim is reported to have been severely beaten by the suspect and sustained a deep cut on the head and left arm.

She stated that the victim was rushed to a local health centre where he died, adding that the reason for the act is not yet known.

Mrs Katongo stated that police are investigating the matter.