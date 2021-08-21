NAQEZ ASKS BALLY TO MOTIVATE TEACHERS

Lusaka ~ Sat, 21 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The National Action for Quality Education says it wants to see the new government create motivated teacher in a class.

NAQEZ Central Province deputy Secretary Moonga Godfrey Lwiindi, in his congratulatory message to the President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema, said the union is sure that the President is equal to the task.

“National action for quality Education in Zambia Central Province.We would like to congratulate the president elect Mr Hakainde Hichilema for emerging victorious in the just ended General elections. We know that the President elect has vast experience and he is equal to the task to ensure that Education sector is revamped. We want to see a motivated teacher in a class as an organization which advocates for quality Education,” Mr Lwiindi said.

“Let all the teachers who deserves to get double class,acting allowance and responsibility allowances be given so that our teachers are motivated. On recruitment of teachers we appeal to the new Government to send more teachers in rural and remote areas of our country so that a Zambian child can be educated out there.”

He said NAQEZ Central Province wants to put it on record that they shall support the Government in totality by providing checks and balances in a positive way.