PF MAKES “HONEST AND FRANK” POSTMORTEM OF AUGUST 12 ELECTIONS AS ANTONIO IS APPOINTED MCC

Lusaka ~ Sat, 21 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila says the party’s Central Committee has made an honest and frank postmortem of the past elections.

In a statement following the Central Committee’s meeting today, Mr Mwila stated that they discussed pertinent issues concerning the party in light of the just ended general elections and the future of the Party among other important issues.

“The Central Committee meeting was chaired by His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The meeting made an honesty and frank post-mortem of the past elections and made clear decisions to REBRAND and REBUILD the party with a clear intention of bouncing back to power in the next general elections,” he stated.

Mr Mwila stated that the Central Committee in its quest to revive and strengthen the party in readiness for the next elections did make the following appointments:

1. Mr. Antonio Mwanza has been appointed as a Member of the Central Committee and he has further been appointed as the National Youth Chairman of the Party.

2. Hon. Given Lubinda has been appointed as the National Chairperson for Information and Publicity.

3. Hon. Vincent Mwale has been appointed as National Chairperson for Elections.

4. Hon Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has been appointed as the Chairperson in-charge of National Mobilisation, and

5. Hon. Elizabeth Phiri has been appointed as National Chairperson for Women and Gender.

He also urged all party members and structures not to despair but to remain strong and focused as the Party goes through this difficult moment.

“We have learned our lessons and in God we trust, we will bounce back sooner than later,” Mr Mwila stated.