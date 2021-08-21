PF SHOULDN’T DIE – SANGWA

Lusaka ~ Sat, 21 Aug 2021

THE Patriotic Front (PF) should rebrand and reorganise itself after getting out of government to remain a relevant opposition political party to provide credible checks and balances to the incoming government.

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa said in an interview yesterday that Zambia’s democratic system needs strong opposition political parties for it to work effectively.

Mr Sangwa said there is need to get rid of the culture of destroying political parties through defections and mismanagement of political organisations, reports the Zambia Daily Mail.