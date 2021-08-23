CHINGOLA MAN ARRESTED FOR DEFILING HIS OWN DAUGHTERS AGED 11 AND 12

Chingola ~ Mon, 23 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A man of Chingola has been arrested for alleged incest and defiling his two biological daughters aged 11 and 12.

The suspect who has been identified as Francis Ng’andwe is alleged to have had been having carnal knowledge of his two daughters aged 11 and 12 without their consent on several times.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said mother of the victims reported the matter to police stating that the activities are alleged to have taken place between February, 2021 and 31st July, 2021.

He explained that the couple divorced in 2014 but the suspect last year decided to get the girls from the mother so that he could take them to school.

“Unfortunately, he began abusing them sexually and told them never to go back to the mother’s place for fear of being exposed. Both victims sustained pains on their private parts and general body pains,” Mr. Chushi said.

He said the suspect has since been arrested and is expected to appear in Court soon.