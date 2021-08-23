CYCLIST DIES AFTER CRUSHING INTO A PIT

Kalulushi ~ Mon, 23 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 69-year-old cyclist has died after crushing into a borrow pit when he failed to negotiate a curve at 7 shaft in Kalulushi District.

According to Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi, the deceased identified as Mwewa Kamema, while riding a bicycle, failed to negotiate a corner, rolled and crashed into a pit about 3 metres deep.

He said the matter was reported by Bornface Ng’andwe, 42 of Nsokolo Compound who found the deceased in the pit.

“Police rushed to the scene and found the body laying down facing upwards with a bicycle which had no breaks, beside the body. The body was inspected and Police officers saw a deep cut on the chin and fractured right arm,” Mr. Chushi said.

He said body has since been picked and taken to Kalulushi General Hospital Mortuary.