2 MEN NABBED OVER MURDER OF 3 GUARDS

Chongwe ~ Wed, 25 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Chongwe District have arrested two men in connection with the murder of three security guards who were working for Lwimba Ranch.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the arrests followed a report of murder that police received on August 22, 2021.

“The arrests followed a report of murder recieved on 22nd August, 2021 from a 54 year old Chief Security Officer of Lwimba Ranch in Chongwe District that three Security guards identified as Jephason Luyemba aged 60, Jackson Kalesela aged 45 and Francis Musonda aged 35 were shot dead by Bornface Njovu, a Security guard at the same Ranch using a Company ShotGun,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that on 24th August , 2021 at 23:00 hours, police officers carried out an operation in Chamulimba area where the suspect Bornface Njovu aged 41 years and his co-accused Godfrey Pinyoro aged 40 years were arrested for murder.

Mrs Katongo stated that a shot gun pump action was recovered.

She stated that the accused persons are detained in police custody for murder.

Mrs Katongo stated that the reason for the murder is yet to be established.