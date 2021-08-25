LUNGU ISN’T A LOSER, HE’S A CHAMPION OF DEMOCRACY – SCOTLAND

Lusaka ~ Wed, 25 Aug 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland has said former President Edgar Lungu is not a loser but a champion of democracy and peace.
Speaking at the inauguration of Mr Hakainde Hichilema as Zambia’s 7th Republican President, Ms Scotland said the recently held election in Zambia would go down in history books as an election without winners and losers.
Ms Scotland said while President Hichilema won the elections, President Lungu won the hearts of the people who love peace and unity.
2 Comments
Razor
I know this lady was just being a diplomat but what she was thinking was definitely not what she was saying.
Daf
That’s a whatever a Brit can say but why don’t you monitor their elections