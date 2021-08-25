LUNGU ISN’T A LOSER, HE’S A CHAMPION OF DEMOCRACY – SCOTLAND

Lusaka ~ Wed, 25 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland has said former President Edgar Lungu is not a loser but a champion of democracy and peace.

Speaking at the inauguration of Mr Hakainde Hichilema as Zambia’s 7th Republican President, Ms Scotland said the recently held election in Zambia would go down in history books as an election without winners and losers.

Ms Scotland said while President Hichilema won the elections, President Lungu won the hearts of the people who love peace and unity.