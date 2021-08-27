CHILILABOMBWE WOMAN DUMPS NEWBORN BABY IN PIT LATRINE



Chililabombwe ~ Fri, 27 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A woman of Chililabombwe District on the Copperbelt Province is the run after she allegedly dumped her newborn baby in a pit latrine.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the incident

occurred around 22: 30 hours yesterday in Shimutale area.

“Police in Chililabombwe District received a report of attempted

infanticide which occurred on 26th August, 2021 at about 22:30 hours

at Shimutale Area in Kasumbalesa in which Jonathan Chiwala aged 31 of

Shimutale Area, reported that his fiancée Melody Kazhila age not known

dumped a baby in a pit latrine after giving birth.

It was reported that last night on 26th August, 2021 around 22:30

hours, he was informed by members of the public that his fiancee had

given birth but suspected her to have dumped the baby into a pit

latrine within the neighborhood in Shimutale Area of Kasumbalesa,

Chililabombwe District,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that police together with fire fighters visited the scene

and managed to rescue the baby from the pit latrine which was about 3

metres deep.

Mrs Katongo stated that the victim was rushed to Kakoso Hospital

where she has been put on observation and the condition has been

described as stable.

She stated that the suspect is on the run.