BE PATIENT WITH US, WE WANT TO APPOINT PEOPLE ON MERIT; BY THE TIME WE’RE DONE, YOU’LL BE HAPPY WITH US – HH

Lusaka ~ Fri, 27 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has urged finance minister in the newly elected UPND government Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane to ensure all financial loopholes are sealed.

And President Hichilema has urged Zambians to be patient with him in coming up with a team as he wants to appoint people on merit.

In a statement after the swearing in ceremony of Dr Musokotwane, President Hichilema said the country expects nothing less than delivering financial prudence and channeling resources to key areas but most importantly fix the debt situation.

“We are alive to the fact that our victory was youth centered and as such the Ministry of Finance is key in ensuring that our economic vision is given life as that will lead to many other developmental programs such as jobs and business opportunities for our youths. We also emphasised to the New Minister of Finance that our task is to seal off all financial loopholes and ensure that the resources are channelled to right beneficiaries across the country. Our people need food, water, quality education and quality healthcare services,” President Hichilema stated.

“We understand the anxiety for us to make appointments but we appeal to you to bear with us as we want to appoint people on merit and therefore, the first qualification for one to be appointed in your government must be a Zambian, qualified and also capable of delivering your expectations. By the time we are done, you won’t be disappointed with our team.”