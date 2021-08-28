BABY DIES AS MOTHER ENJOYS HERSELF AT BOYFRIEND’S HOUSE

Lusaka ~ Sat, 28 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have launched an investigation into the death of a 13-month-old baby girl in Chainda Compound who is reported to have been left alone after her mother went to spend a night with her boyfriend.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo who has identified the victim as Rachael Ngulube has told the media in a statement that the incident occurred between midnight and early this morning.

Mrs. Katongo narrates that on the material day, the mother, Fanny Mulenga, went to spend a night at her boyfriend Julius Kazala’s house within Chainda Compound after a drinking spree.

The infant was discovered dead around 05:00 hours and no injuries were observed but the room was found in disarray with articles scattered around and a brazier inside.

Mrs. Katongo said that a postmortem will be conducted in order to ascertain the real cause of death, while the deceased mother and her boyfriend have been detained in police custody to help with investigations in the matter.