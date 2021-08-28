HH ASSURES CHURCH THAT HE’S WORKING TO REUNITE THE COUNTRY

Lusaka ~ Sat, 28 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the Church of his unflinching support in doing God’s work.

And the President has stated that State House, as a People’s House, will remain open to all citizens including the church.

President Hichilema said this when he was joined by the Seventh Day Adventist Church members in fellowship at State House grounds and tomorrow, The Head of State will be joined by another set of Christians in praise and worship.

“The Body of Christ is one and therefore we encourage each one of you to take time to thank God for His mercies. While in office, we will ensure that Christianity is not only in word but also in action for faith without works amounts to nothing.Zambia’s stance as a Christian Nation will be upheld to the honour and glory of our God Almighty,” President Hichilema said.