ONE PERSON DIES IN KABWE ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT, 3 YOUNG ZNS OFFICERS SURVIVE WITH INJURIES

Lusaka ~ Sat, 28 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

One person has died while four others sustained serious injuries in a fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred at Kabwe Round about in the early hours of today.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that that the accident occurred at 00:10 hours.

Mrs Katongo stated that the accident involved Kelvin Kambulu aged 26 of Kamwala South, who was driving a Toyota Surf registration number ALR 9441 from East to West.

She stated that Kambulu sustained chest pains, cut on the forehead and multiple bruises and is admitted to UTH.

“One passenger identified as Austin Chiwala aged 20 of Makeni ZNS died on the way to UTH while Grace Nanyangwe aged 22 of Woodlands, female Daisy Mulenga aged 24 of Chawama and female Leah Lungu aged 21, all ZNS officers sustained injuries and are admitted to UTH,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the accident happened due to excessive speed.