COVID-19 DEATHS FALL BY 51% IN ONE WEEK

Lusaka ~ Sun, 29 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A sharp 51% reduction in COVID-19 deaths was recorded in the past one week while new cases also saw a 34% drop, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has disclosed.

Meanwhile, five COVID deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours while new cases were 158.

“As we review the COVID-19 situation in the country at the close of yet another epidemiological week, we note a further 34% reduction in the number of new cases recorded compared to the previous week from 2,288 to 1,502, and similarly a 51% reduction in the number of deaths (45 versus 22). Our overall test positivity has also reduced further to 4% during the just ended week,” Dr Malama stated.

“Our SARS-CoV-2 test positivity scorecard shows that over the last two weeks we have had an overall national positivity of less than 5%. At provincial level, the same was observed for Lusaka, Copperbelt, Central, Southern, and Eastern provinces, whereas the rest of the provinces unfortunately had an average positivity above 5%, with Northwestern Province posting a 15% positivity.”

He stated that pockets of high positivity in some parts of the country remained a cause for concern, and why Zambians must keep their guard up despite the temptation to relax adherence to the public health and safety measures in light of improved overall situation.

“In the last 24 hours, we detected One Hundred and Fifty-Eight (158) new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 5,044 tests (3% positivity). The distribution of the new cases and within province positivity are as follows: Central 6 (2%), Copperbelt 13 (2%), Eastern 20 (3%), Luapula 16 (7%), Lusaka 11 (1%), Muchinga 19 (7%), Northern 14 (3%), North-western 17 (7%), Southern 7 (1%), and Western 35 (7%). The cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at 206,051,” Dr Malama stated.

“In the last 24 hours, we recorded five (5) new COVID-19 related deaths, all except one of which were COVID-19 associated deaths. The deaths were recorded from North-western (2), Copperbelt (1), Eastern (1), and Western (1) provinces. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date therefore stands at 3,596 (classified as 2,694 COVID-19 deaths and 902 COVID-19 associated deaths). We discharged 346 patients (6 from facilities and 340 from community management), bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 200,662 (97% recovered).”