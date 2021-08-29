NO ONE WILL BE JAILED FOR CRITICISING GOVT – HH

Lusaka ~ Sun, 29 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured Zambians that no one will be sent to jail for critisizing the UPND Alliance Government.

Speaking during Mass held at State House grounds this morning, Mr Hichilema stated that arresting anyone with divergent views can be misconstrued to shielding inadequacies by Government which he is confident of fixing.

“We also wish to state that no one, and we mean no one, will be sent to jail for critisizing the UPND Alliance Government. With God on our side, we will triumph as a Country,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema said he was elected to the office not for vengeance but to deliver cheaper foods for all, adding that vengeance is for God.

The Head of State states that poverty, hunger, joblessness and lack of business opportunities for the people are His enemies.

And in his message, Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu stated that the Church will be readily available to work with and support the Head of State in delivering development for all.