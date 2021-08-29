POLICE ARREST 5 ILLEGAL MINERS AT LUANSHYA MINE

Luanshya ~ Sun, 29 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Luanshya today fought running battles with illegal miners who invaded Luanshya Copper Mine’s 15 MCC Pit 6, spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed.

Five ring leaders have since been arrested for riotous behavior.

“Following the invasion of Chinese Luanshya Mine (CLM) 15 MCC Pit 6 Mine of Mpatamatu in Luanshya District, Police on the Copperbelt, swung into action on 29th August, 2021 around 0100 hrs and removed close to 1000 illegal miners. The illegal miners were initially engaged by the Police, to peacefully leave the Mine premises,” Mrs Katongo said and indicated that the situation on the ground has been normalised.

“However, they mobilized outside the Mine premises and began blocking access roads, burning tyres and throwing stones hence causing a threat to the public. Police dispersed the riotous mob using tearsmoke and in the process, five (5) suspected ringleaders were arrested and are in Police custody.”

She said the riotous mob went on rampage and looted three Bonanza machines at the Mpatamatu market.

Mrs Katongo said the Police have brought the situation under control and increased vigilance in the affected area.