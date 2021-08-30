Chambeshi Names Final World Cup Qualifier Squad

Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi has named his final 22-member squad comprising seven foreign based players for the back-to-back Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania and Tunisia respectively.
Chambeshi has named the England based duo of Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka who are on the books of Brighton and Leicester respectively while Sweden domiciled Edward Chilufya and Lubambo Musonda of Denmark have also made the cut.
Others making the list are Morocco based Clatous Chama, Mwenya Chibwe of Baroka FC and Tandi Mwape of TP Mazembe.
Fifteen local players have made the cut that also comprises Roderick Kabwe who is on the verge of switching clubs.
The Chipolopolo are camped in Morocco where FAZ had arranged a 10-day international camp.
Chambeshi has had to do without some foreign based players due to injuries.
Zambia will be away to Mauritania on September 3 before hosting Tunisia four days later in Ndola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Group B matches.
The Chipolopolo are in the same group with Tunisia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea.
Only 10 group winners will qualify to the final round where teams will be paired in two-legged knockout ties.
The five winners will qualify to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
FINAL SQUAD
(GOALKEEPERS)
Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka FC-RSA), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Zanaco)
(DEFENDERS)
Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)
(MIDFIELDERS)
Enock Mwepu (Brighton & Hove Albion-England), Clatous Chama (RS Berkane-Morocco), Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Mubanga (both Zesco United), Spencer Sautu (Power Dynamos) Benson Sakala (Unattached), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Roderick Kabwe (Unattached), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Boyd Musonda (Zanaco)
(STRIKERS)
Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Patson Daka (Leicester-England), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens IF-Sweden)
(CREDIT: FAZ Media)
47 Comments
Kalunga innocent
I heard that sunzu, kalaba and mweene are part of team where are they?
sololo
WHY IS THERE NO ONE FROM NKANA?
Jonathan
That is the weakest team in the World Cup qualifying please make changes bring fashion and other highly rated players not those cause we only have few on that selection but we have great players who can even play football like those ba coache be seriously this is World Cup qualification we beg you
Webby
Zambia with big hope to win
Where are shonga and lakaaa. This is the weakest team. We want wins not the predicted draws.
Stop making experiments on games like this one. Mr Kamanga,this team is Weak we need Kalaba and Shonga
Gono
Where is Fashion Sakala
Brian
Fashon Sakala has got an injury
Almakio musukuma
Team national is very weakness poor squad to the without fashion sakala, and Augustine , shonga , Emmanuel Banda . I can’t will win going to no enter for world cup oatar 2022 quality.
Bright
what about fashion sakala ,shonga, sunzu and nazana please be serious this is world cup don’t first game draw or loss please work had guy’s
Shanbbwanji
Bring Kalaba and F sakala otherwise u will play for the lozing battle.
0972689790
Thanks for the squad caoacher becoz it’s strong bt just add kalaba and fashion .All the best guys.
Jessey Lingard
Well planned by you shud add Fashion Sakala, Emmanuel Banda and Kalaba in order to strengthen the team
Samuel ngulube
Look with all due respect if you’re not bring in experience trust me we are going nowhere cause that’s 45% of our potential look call kalaba ,sunzu,fashion sakala,shonga, Augustin mulenga! Please all we need is experienced players to surport our stars like mwepu and patson this is not time to test chepeshi Spencer sautu look that time passed they failed to impress make the Zambian jersey worth while not cosafa play pleas!
Tembo
Good luck
Christopher Phiri
Please ba faz solidify the team.bring in Augustine mulenga,sunzu,kalaba,shonga,mwene
Magoma John Phiri
Ninshi ba Chambeshi nabamulishamo ku balumendo to leave reliable players like Kalaba and Sunzu? Mind you ba coach this is not an experiment no, it’s a world cup series mwilayangala we don’t want to be embarrassed , we are in the new dawn.
Kim
Bring ghampani
zachariah
The squad is strong enough to give us hope….thanks for the squad coacher,..we’ve got the players we need and it’s enough to pull through…all the best
Aaron Chuunga
Wish you all the best in the world cup qualifiers. But The likes of kalaba is heavily needed to strengthen the and inhance the creativity of the frantline squad mark my words,
Ackim
We need Augustine mulenga,fashion sakala,kalaba,sunzu play’s who can help and put in experience like kalaba can help mwepu on midfielder.Good luck chipolopolo
Brotherton
This the same problem we had even with the previous government which made them lose the polls for not listening to the views and advice of the people, how do you leave out the likes of F. Sakala, Mwene, Sunzu, Shonga, Kalaba and Mulenga players that have experience to help us qualify for the WC 2022 honestly. People have been talking about those players but no you don’t want to hear us, I wonder what excuse you will give if we fall to qualify.
Richard Zulu
The squad looks good but we needed kalaba, fashion sakala,sunzu and shonga
Jacob chivuna
Congratulations
Frank Masawi
The players called to the square are good players no doubt. But we also needed the experienced players to engulf the rising Stars. Please call Kennedy Mweene, Rainford Kalaba and Sunzu. No offense but these goalkeepers have failed to uphold the legacy of Kennedy Mweene.
MATHEWS MWAMBA
I think the squad is good to go. The coach could have just included Emmanuel Banda and the likes of Kalaba in order to blend hunger with experience.
Enock
Please this is not chipombwe call sakala ,kalaba,sunzu,shonga,and mileage to help the young player the likes of Enock and payson daka
Enock
Please this is not chipombwe call sakala ,kalaba,sunzu,shonga,and milenge to help the young player the likes of Enock and payson daka
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
But Chambeshi, Can someone tell him that these are world cup qualifying games jokes aside. With this squared, Zambia is going nowhere we have in our group Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia. Chambeshi deserve to be fired just soon
Lewissiwakwi
The squad is just alright coach…
Buh we needed the likes of R.Kalaba(Bamupashi)
Jayder high beats
Bring kalaba,sunzu,sakala fashion..pliz we experinced players wat more ku spain sergio ramos apezeka chizalesa kalab,sunzu and fashio to included pliz pliz pliz pliz pliz jokes aside
Jayder high beats
Tapapata letani sakala,kalaba and sunzu pliz pliz
Kabaso Godwin
Sakala’s injured
Kabaso Godwin
We need kalaba,Mulenga Augustine,sunzu,kabaso chongo,larry bwalya and ziyo tembo coach please stop experimenting…..the squard is very weak to face tunisa and Mauritania
Truth man
As long as the team is selected on tribal lines this so called national team shall never win any major marches . FAZ should start being serious with football development or else it shall be a waster of our hard earned financial resources.FAZ must develop a big football league covering the rural areas as well, otherwise football in the country shall be a talking issue all the time!
Mukuka harrington
You think Zambia can win the world cup.kkkk
Jones
Lol quite alright we can’t win but it can give our players great exposure
mulenga luckson
The time is very strong good luck coach Zambia is winning by a goal to null
Kondwani
But zoona… So u think it’s a premier league ku nkana ayi ….. U people u need to use players who has the experience in big cups not those abangalilafye muma division one……. I will talk to Bally nkashi corruption it’s not over… Ela Bally somone
Jonas m chuma
Ba coach ukumfwa kubantu kusuma ukucila mukatale mukalufyanye elo mukashininkishe please inama ifwa kumushi
Shepherd Chinamira
What has Stopilla Sunzu done to you that you can’t include him coz I don’t think Solomon can do what Sunzu does in defence please we need strong defenders for this qualifiers
saulosdro phiri
The team iş great but just add mwene sunzu and fasion dont you want to be remembed coch
Chitalu
Team promising but bring kalaba, fashion sakala , sunzu and gamphani lungu.
Aaron Jackson Chitalu
Well done coach we are going to the world cup team promising but also call kalaba, sunzu, fashion and gamphani. To make a solid team
Wilfred
Ba FAZ be serious how come I can’t see best strikers like fashion and Augustine mulenga, this is not COSAFA or Africa cup make a solid and better team bring in sunzu, kalaba so that it can be a story team
Timothy Bwalya
The team is great F. Sakala is injured please add Emmanuel Banda for perfect satisfaction all the zambia all the way
Ronald Sangalala
Local player too much instead of international
lameck
Be serious ba coach..ushe corruption izakasira? once you fail to qualified,ku farm muzikalima cow peas even if ndalama mukudya mwekha.where is f.sakala,mweene,sunzu and kalaba? Ma Arabs mamammamama