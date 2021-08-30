Chambeshi Names Final World Cup Qualifier Squad

Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi has named his final 22-member squad comprising seven foreign based players for the back-to-back Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania and Tunisia respectively.

Chambeshi has named the England based duo of Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka who are on the books of Brighton and Leicester respectively while Sweden domiciled Edward Chilufya and Lubambo Musonda of Denmark have also made the cut.

Others making the list are Morocco based Clatous Chama, Mwenya Chibwe of Baroka FC and Tandi Mwape of TP Mazembe.

Fifteen local players have made the cut that also comprises Roderick Kabwe who is on the verge of switching clubs.

The Chipolopolo are camped in Morocco where FAZ had arranged a 10-day international camp.

Chambeshi has had to do without some foreign based players due to injuries.

Zambia will be away to Mauritania on September 3 before hosting Tunisia four days later in Ndola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Group B matches.

The Chipolopolo are in the same group with Tunisia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea.

Only 10 group winners will qualify to the final round where teams will be paired in two-legged knockout ties.

The five winners will qualify to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka FC-RSA), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Zanaco)

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Enock Mwepu (Brighton & Hove Albion-England), Clatous Chama (RS Berkane-Morocco), Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Mubanga (both Zesco United), Spencer Sautu (Power Dynamos) Benson Sakala (Unattached), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Roderick Kabwe (Unattached), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Boyd Musonda (Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Patson Daka (Leicester-England), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens IF-Sweden)

(CREDIT: FAZ Media)