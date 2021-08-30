COP GOES IN FOR BRIBERY

Kasama ~ Mon, 30 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Kasama Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a Police officer to 12 months for bribery.

Arnold Mutunda, 34, a Police Officer based at Kasama Police Station was on Friday 27th August 2021, found guilty on two (2) Counts of Corrupt Practices by a Public officer contrary to section 19 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act no. 3 of 2012.

In Count 1, details are that Mutunda corruptly solicited and received K3,500 cash gratification as an inducement or reward for him to facilitate the change of an offence in a named case from Aggravated Robbery to Theft.

In Count 2, Mutanda further on a different occasion corruptly solicited for a further K2,500 and received K2,000 cash gratification as an inducement or reward for him to facilitate the change of the offence in the same case from Aggravated Robbery to Theft.

The court found Mutunda guilty on both counts and sentenced him to 6 months in prison with hard labour on each of the counts to run consecutively with effect from the date of sentence.

He will thus serve 12 months in prison with effect from 27th August, 2021.

Mutunda was arrested by the ACC in February, 2020.

This is contained in a statement issued by ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe.