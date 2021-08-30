FORMER PF YOUTH CHAIR KELVIN SAMPA DITCHES OPPOSITION PARTY

Lusaka ~ Mon, 30 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FORMER Patriotic Front (PF) Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa has resigned from the former ruling party, saying the decision has been made after carefully reflecting on happenings of the August 12 general election which the PF lost to the UPND Alliance.

He advised the former ruling party to choose leaders who have a heart for politics and not people who want to use politics to become rich.

Mr Sampa said he will inform the nation in the near future of his next political move.