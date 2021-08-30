IN REORGANIZING POLICE SERVICE, HH FIRES ALL COMMISSIONERS TO AVOID “CLASH” WITH NEW IG

Lusaka ~ Mon, 30 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect elevated Deputy Army Commander Major General Dennis Sitali Alibuzwi to the rank of Lieutenant General and promoted him to Zambia Army Commander.

Meanwhile, in reorganizing the police service, President Hichilema has fired all police commissioners to avoid a clash with the new IG.

The Head of State said outgoing Army Commander Lt. Gen. William Sikazwe (Rtd) will be redeployed.

President Hichilema has also elevated Jeffrey Zyeele to the rank of Major General and appointed him as Deputy Army Commander.

For Zambia Air Force (ZAF), President Hichilema has elevated Collin Barry to the rank of Lt. Gen. and appointed him ZAF Commander taking over from Lt. Gen. David Muma (Rtd.) who will be redeployed in a different capacity.

The Commander in Chief of the Zambia Defence Force has further elevated Oscar Nyoni to the rank of Major General and appointed him as Deputy ZAF Commander.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has elevated Maliti Patrick Solochi to the rank of Lt. Gen. and appointed him Commandant of Zambia National Service (ZNS), taking over from Lt. Gen. Nathan Mulenga (Rtd).

The new ZNS Chief will be deputised by Major General Reuben Mwewa.

For Zambia Police Service, the Head of State has appointed Lemmy Kajoba as Inspector General taking over from Kakoma Kanganja who has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

The President has further retired two Police Deputy Inspector Generals Charity Katanga and Richard Mweene, replacing them with Milner Muyambango for Operations and Doris Nayame for Admin.

President Hichilema has since relieved all commissioners of police of their duties to reorganise the police service to avoid a clash with the IG as Commissioners were Presidential appointees.

The Head of State has warned against demonizing outgoing service chiefs as they served Zambia diligently.

President Hichilema has tasked incoming service chiefs to understand their roles.

He said security wings should not arrest before an investigation.

The Head of State said suspects must be given bond where possible and taken to court within 48 hours.