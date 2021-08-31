2 FEARED DEAD WHILE SEVERAL INJURED AFTER TRUCK HIT INTO 5 VEHICLES IN NDOLA

By Brightwell Chabusha
Two people are feared dead while several others have been rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital after being involved in accident near Kafubu River in Ndola.
The accident happened when a truck allegedly lost control and went on to hit into over five motor vehicles ahead.
According the witnesses, the Driver of the truck had attempted to run but was caught by some passerby’s.
About eight motor vehicles have been involved in the said accident among them two trucks, three buses, a Toyota Prado, Vits and a Benz.
By press time, two ambulances and one police vehicle had already ferried some of the accident victims to Ndola Teaching Hospital.
5 Comments
Taonga
Sad.may the souls of the departed ones rest in peace and the injured get well soon.
Thank God I travelled and reached hospital well
Wonder Nsofu
Very sad indeed. People have complained about the condition of the road in that area but the powers that be have paid a deaf ear to the complaints. Now that lives have been lost maybe they will do something about it. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.
NO THIRD TERM PLEASE !
We were promised by the former Government that this would a dual carriage way starting from Lusaka. Awee Tata, ubufi bweka bweka.
kelvin silupya
MAY THE SOULS OF DECEASED RST IN PERFECT PEACE
Williams Chomba
May the deceased’s souls rest in God’s eternal peace 🙏🙏🙏🙏