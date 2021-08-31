2 FEARED DEAD WHILE SEVERAL INJURED AFTER TRUCK HIT INTO 5 VEHICLES IN NDOLA



Ndola ~ Tue, 31 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Two people are feared dead while several others have been rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital after being involved in accident near Kafubu River in Ndola.

The accident happened when a truck allegedly lost control and went on to hit into over five motor vehicles ahead.

According the witnesses, the Driver of the truck had attempted to run but was caught by some passerby’s.

About eight motor vehicles have been involved in the said accident among them two trucks, three buses, a Toyota Prado, Vits and a Benz.

By press time, two ambulances and one police vehicle had already ferried some of the accident victims to Ndola Teaching Hospital.