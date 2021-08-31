MINISTER OF FINANCE IS ILLEGALLY IN OFFICE -NAWAKWI

Lusaka ~ Tue, 31 Aug, 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
FDD President Edith Nawakwi says the newly appointed Minister of Finance is illegally occopying office.
Ms Nawakwi says Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has not yet been sworn in as Member of Parliament hence rendering his appointment null and void.
She says it is unfortunate that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to govern the country by not following the law.
The former finance minister has also wondered why President Hichilema alarmed the nation that the country’s coffers were empty when in fact not.
“The country has 4 to 5 months import cover. Besides that, the country is cashing in every minute at every border plus money from toll gates,where is that money,” she said.
Ms Nawakwi has also advised President Hichilema to appoint a Minister of Agriculture who will execute the promises made by the UPND during campaigns of reducing the cost of farming inputs.
“I am asking our President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure that the person he will apoint as Minister of Agriculture must reduce the cost of fertilizer to K250 as promised in the campaigns especially that the 2021-2022 farming is around the corner,” she said.
5 Comments
OJ SIMPSON
So many legal minds! Didn’t someone just say swearing in by Parliament is just a formality, what matters is the declaration by ECZ. Which one is which ba PF vuvuzela ?
CRY ZAMBIA
4 -5 months import cover and you can prudently and comfortably say the coffers are stable ? Which economics is that ?
Razor
Nawakwi has resurfaced without once mentioning the hatembos. Hope you are looking after their daughter.
Bitter
Tongas are bitter. Just look at the current appointments of service chiefs. IG Remmy turuma swearing jajoba -kainde. Barry though coloured but kalube from zambezi, Alihuzi kaondez, solochi- kalubale, and people are not talking, even kambwili is quite. Something is not right. Does it mean that seer1 got his powers t? Or somebody has involked snakes
Kubeja Badala
You’re the one who is bitter. Haven’t you seen the balancing. Look at the deputies do they come from northwestern. Just hang in there you are soon to see the real one Zambia one Nation cabinet!!