In 2017 when he was arrested on treason charges, I was with him in prison until his release. He remained strong and suffered with us. I now want to congratulate him on his election as Zambia’s 7th Republican President. May God bless him.
– Nasri Raxeye
I WAS WITH HH IN PRISON
