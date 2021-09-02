HH’S FORMER PRISON-MATE TELLS SEAN TO ‘SIT DOWN’

SEAN TEMBO: “President Hakainde Hichilema is running the country as if it’s a cattle farm. You cannot appoint someone as Deputy Director General of Correctional Services simply because they gave you an extra portion of nshima when you were in detention.”

FARAH HUSSEIN: “Ba Sean, please sit down and have some respect. Be professional and respect President HH. He is a President for all. Show some respect and love to our great leader his Excellency Hakainde Hichilema. It will not help you to criticize everything. Why talk about nshima when you can talk about more serious things? You have never been to prison to understand what goes on there.”