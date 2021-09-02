THERE IS NEED FOR SIMPLIFIED JUDICIAL PROCESSES AND PROCEDURES – ACTING CHIEF JUSTICE

Lusaka ~ Thur, 2 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

ACTING Chief Justice Michael Musonda has said there is need for the judiciary to ensure that access to justice is made available to every citizen regardless of their status in society.

Justice Musonda said during the launch of Service Charters for the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal and Local court yesterday that justice should be made a reality to many.

He added that justice must be easily accessed by laying facts in plain and simple language for all to understand.

Justice Musonda also said days when lawyers wanted to thrive on the demystification of the law, are long gone.

He urged the judiciary to always understand that the law is made to serve the people and that no good purposes will be served by alienating people.

“These service charters that we are launching today seek to simplify court processes and procedures. Is it not possible to ensure that these processes and procedures are simplified from inception? I am assuming here that by simplifying the processes and procedures of our courts, we do not seek to negate the essence and meaning of the founding law. The Acting Chief justice called for smooth court processes and procedures that will not alienated people to be served,” he said.

“Judicial authority is exercised by our courts, but the authority itself is derived from the people, therefore authority belongs to the people. The constitution reminds us that even law making function is done on behalf of the people. So if parliament as the legislator and the judiciary do everything they are constitutionally mandated to do on behalf of the true owners of the authority who are the people, I stand to reason in my view that we have an obligation to make sure that laws, including those which are made by officials are responsive to the needs of the people.”

And Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) Chapter vice president Annie Chewe said the corruption problem Zambia is facing is rooted in systemic weaknesses that exist at different levels and various public institutions.

Dr Chewe said interventions aimed at tackling corruption will only yield positive result if they take a similar systemic approach to addressing the unwanted scourge.