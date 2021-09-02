SEAN TEMBO SLAMS BALLY FOR SAYING HE INHERITED EMPTY TREASURY FROM ECL’S GOVT

…. I am very worried about where we are going, he says

Lusaka ~ Thur, 2 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo has slammed President Hakainde Hichilema for telling BBC that he inherited empty coffers from his predecessor.

Tembo said in a statement issued to the media today that the President’s interview with BBC was shocking charging that the Head of State had painted the future of the country’s economic outlook black to the international community.

The opposition leader added that President Hichilema ought to paint a good picture about the country so as to attract both local and international investors.

“When you are President of a country, it’s the same as when you’re a CEO of a company; your job is to paint a good picture about the country that you’re leading, in the eyes of your own people and the international community. That is because you need to build confidence. When you build confidence, local investors will bring back the money that they had stashed away and invest it locally because you as the President has painted a rosy picture about the country’s future outlook. Similarly, foreign investors will make the country to be their number one investment destination, because the future outlook is bright,” he said.

“That is why l was shocked when l watched President Hakainde Hichilema’s interview yesterday with the BBC’s Lukwesa Burak. The President painted Zambia’s future economic outlook in the eyes of the world as black. Not grey or brown, but black. He did this in two ways; firstly by saying that Zambia’s debt burden is bigger than the PF government had disclosed. In other words, that there was hidden debt, but without revealing how much that hidden debt was. The journalist asked him how much is the hidden debt that we are talking about here, and the President said that his Government is yet to determine. So why go to the media to alarm the world if you have not yet determined the exact amount of the so-called hidden debt?”

Tembo further wondered how President Hichilema knew about the hidden debt before he could confirm it with the actual creditors.

He added that President Hichilema’s Government has not convened any creditors meeting “that we know about.”

The opposition leader also mentioned that the Head of State’s “alarmist statements” are based on the small bits of exaggerated information that his “sources” are giving him in the system, in a desperate quest to save their jobs under the new Government.

PeP president said the total effect of the President making such a wild statement about hidden debt, which is not quantified is that he is leaving up to the world to speculate about the quantum of the alleged hidden debt.

“The world is now thinking; could the alleged hidden debt be US$1 billion? Maybe US$5 billion? Or perhaps it is US$15 billion? Or maybe US$75 billion? Well, nobody knows for sure but one thing is certain; there is no investor from anywhere in the world who will want to come and invest in Zambia,”

“No one. And for sure, immediately after the President’s alarmist statement, the yields on our Eurobond dropped by about 600 basis points which is a bigger fall than that which was caused by pre-election uncertainty. This means that we will now struggle to refinance our Eurobonds when they fall due in 2022, 2023 and 2024.”

Meanwhile, Tembo said he was worried about where the country was going.